Mash: Ukrainians missing from gas station in Sudzha tried to be evacuated by Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) attempted to evacuate and transport two Ukrainians who worked at a gas station in Sudzha and went missing after the attack on the Kursk region to Sumy. Details about this have emerged Telegram– Mash channel.

A Russian working at the station contacted the publication. He confirmed that the two Ukrainians were indeed working in a separate office at the enterprise. One of them had neutral political views, while the other had liberal ones. As a result, verbal altercations would occasionally break out between the colleagues.

According to the channel, the Ukrainians lived in the suburb of Sudzha, Zaoleshenka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces evacuated them on the first day of the attack on the region, August 6. At the same time, the Ukrainian with liberal views was allegedly shot in the buttocks for speaking out against the military operation. Officially, the men are listed as missing. It is unknown whether they managed to cross the border.

The disappearance of Ukrainians working in Sudzha became known on August 13. Until 2022, three Ukrainian citizens worked at the gas station, but one of them returned home.

On the morning of August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. Having shelled the border town of Sudzha, the Ukrainian Armed Forces began an assault on the state border, eventually entering Russian territory. As of August 12, Ukraine took control of 28 settlements in the region. According to official data, 12 civilians were killed in the attacks, and another 121 people were injured.