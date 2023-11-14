The day has arrived and Hogwarts Legacy has finally been released on nintendo switchthis despite the fact that there was no hope for this version that clearly would not have as great a power as that of a PlayStation 5 either Xbox Series X/S. Among the details that have been taken are a lower resolution, as well as somewhat long loading times, but what is most striking are some details that bring the player into immersion.

Through a comparative video, you can see the exploration of the open world, and this is where you can see how hard the title is to run on the device, given that the integration is not as organic as on other platforms. The perfect example is the entrance to Hogsmeadesince a loading screen is needed to enter the town, that also goes for the shops in the magical town, which may confuse those who thought differently.

Here you can check it:

Regarding performance in frames per second, we have 30 that do not really remain stable but that are implemented at key moments so that the player does not suffer from harmful interference, especially in battles against evil beings. They have also found small details in the dungeons where the avatar must progress in the story, and not to mention that people have been slightly disappointed with the physical version with an extra download.

Remember that the game is available on Nintendo Switch. Although you can also play with better performance in PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It’s a little disappointing that they have loading screens for the open world, for the castle it’s understandable, but entering Hogsmeade seems quite strange to me. Thank goodness I have the PlayStation 5 version in my collection.