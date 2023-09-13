Last week, we heard rumors that the next console Nintendowhich the media still continue to call ‘Switch 2‘ in the absence of an official name or code name. Which was demonstrated to select developers at the Gamescom 2023. Reports from Eurogamer and VGC suggested that the console featured an improved version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, although details were scarce as to what these improvements included. Well, the rumor mill has continued to run and more details are now being shared.

The latest rumors come from a recent podcast by Nate the Hate in which the presenter states that sources tell him that the technical demo of the Gamescom showed BOTW running at 4K and 60fps, with emphasis that “loading times had been eliminated.” Again, this does not suggest that the launch game switch will be re-released with the new hardware, but was used to show off the successor’s technical improvements.

There are also claims that the demo was using DLSS 3.5technology improvement artificial intelligence in real time Nvidiaalthough you might “not be using the full feature set” of the version 3.5, such as frame generation. This is something that has been suggested for a successor to the switch for a few years, although see the more powerful version 3.5 mentioned is certainly an interesting perspective.

Later in the conversation, the host mentioned that a March 2024 date was being talked about in many of the conversations he was having, although he couldn’t say if it was a reveal or release date. Rumors earlier this year indicated that the Switch 2 would aim for a launch at the end of 2024, remember.

This is very exciting, no doubt, although it must be emphasized that, like the original report, this is all based on sources and rumors and Nintendo has not confirmed anything at the moment. Furthermore, if we believe these specifications, it is important to note that what was supposedly shown in the Gamescom This was a technical demo and may not necessarily have the same features as the final console.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: Call me crazy, I think they ran this thing in RetroArch :V