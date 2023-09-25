This year has been considered as one dedicated to the Super Mario franchise, given that his next three-dimensional adventure was confirmed, as well as individual games by his friends from the mushroom kingdom, which includes Peach, Wario and even Luigi with a remaster. However, it seems that is not all that the unique plumber has to offer us in the coming years.

Rumors have emerged from a leaker known as Zippoin which they are talking about the next large-scale adventure of the character, that is, a new 3D-style game that would contribute more after the arrival of Super Mario Odyssey. Expanding the open world mechanics to something that would apparently have no precedent other than its own franchise.

Among the first details, it is said that there will not be mini open worlds as in their past games, but that it will be large scale as happens with sister franchises, being The Legend of Zelda the perfect example. It is also said that it will be an individual delivery and that it is not necessarily linked to the past adventures of Mariosomething the franchise has done with basically every game.

The development is carried out by those who shaped it Odyssey and it is mentioned that the graphics will be the most impressive for the saga, and since it is a graphic marvel, it is obviously not going to go for the switch that we currently have. In fact, it would be part of the lineup of launch games for the next generation of Nintendothis in order to convince the user to buy the output device supposedly in 2024.

Of course, the information should be taken with a grain of salt, but also taken into consideration. And the user has already been right before regarding direct information from Nintendo. If announced, it would be logical to see its first preview in the traditional February broadcast.

Via: Zippoleaks

Editor’s note: This information is quite interesting, and it seems that Nintendo has excellent plans with its star franchise, and although it is pretentious, the truth is it would not be surprising if this game becomes the next standard to surpass in 3D platforms.