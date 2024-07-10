Suspect in murder of BBC commentator Hunt’s wife and daughters arrested

British police have arrested Kyle Clifford, a suspect in the murder of the wife and two daughters of BBC sports commentator John Hunt, reports The Sun.

According to the source, the attacker was found in Lavender Hill Cemetery. Clifford was wounded, but he did not receive his injuries during the arrest. It is noted that Clifford is receiving medical assistance.

The crime was committed on the evening of July 9. Clifford was armed with a crossbow and fired from it. Before the massacre, Clifford tied up the victims.

The attacker was put on the wanted list. It is known that he is the ex-boyfriend of one of Hunt’s daughters, 26-year-old Louise.

Hunt specialises in horse racing coverage and was providing radio commentary on horse racing at Lingfield Racecourse, south of London, at the time of the murder.