FAS demands 17 million rubles in case of former Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of the Russian Federation has demanded that damages in the amount of 17 million rubles be recovered from the company “Olimpsistroy”, which is involved in the case of former Deputy Minister of Defense Timur Ivanov. This is reported by TASS with reference to court materials.

“The FAS’s statement of claim for recovery of damages in the amount of 17 million rubles to the federal budget,” the document details.

Earlier it became known that Ivanov is accused of a bribe of 1.185 billion rubles. The investigation established that Timur Ivanov and other defendants, acting as part of an organized group, from October 24, 2018 to December 31, 2023, received a bribe from the co-founder and representatives of Olimpsiststroy LLC in the form of illegal provision of property services to them.

The Deputy Minister of Defense was detained at his workplace and arrested in late April. He was charged under Article 290 (“Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He later announced his resignation.