Jason Blum is carrying the distinctive touch of Blumhouse to the next film adaptation of Spawn. During a press conference Blumhouse in the New York Comic Con 2023Blum hinted about the movie Spawn which is currently in development at his eponymous production company.

“It will differ and be original compared to other superhero movies,” he said. “It will definitely feel like the version of Blumhouse of a superhero movie.”

Blumhouse Productions It is mainly known for producing horror films such as M3gan, Let me out and movie franchises Paranormal Activity, Insidious and The Purge. In 2017, the comic’s original creator, Todd McFarlaneannounced that a new film based on his character turned into hellspawn was in process in Blumhouse. McFarlanewho is set to write and direct the film, is also producing alongside Blum.

“Just yesterday we signed with Jason Blum,” he said. McFarlane in a video advertisement at that time during the San Diego Comic-Con. “No more theories… It’s coming. Get ready. “We are entering production.”

Jamie Foxx is set to star in the anti-hero film Blumhouse and McFarlane as Al Simmons, aka Spawn. In the comics, Spawn is a human turned into hellspawn who possesses superhuman strength and speed, as well as near immortality. The character also has the ability to teleport, shapeshift, and heal.

Spawn He first appeared in print in 1992 in Image Comics. New Line adapted the anti-hero character into a 1997 film starring Michael Jai White, and HBO aired the animated series Todd McFarlane’s Spawn from 1997 to 1999 it lasted three seasons, each with six episodes, and won two Emmy Awards.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: They say that the first film Spawn It’s rubbish. I never saw it because I didn’t want to be disappointed but, after seeing M3GAN, I have hopes.