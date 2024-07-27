RIA Novosti: Bulgakov’s accomplice owned a pork production company

Alexander Mikhailenko, arrested in the case of former Deputy Minister of Defense Dmitry Bulgakov, owned a pork production company. According to the investigation, it was this company that replaced beef in dry rations for the military, it has learned RIA News.

Mikhailenko is a founder in a number of enterprises, including the Krasnodar livestock company Trading House Yaseni, whose main activity is pig breeding. He is also a founder and owner of a 50 percent share in the authorized capital of the canned meat company KonservPakLam, which is also involved in Bulgakov’s criminal case.

It was previously reported that under Bulgakov, a system was created in the Ministry of Defense whereby the troops were supplied with low-quality food at inflated prices, and the general himself could receive kickbacks from the supplies. Beef was also replaced with pork and chicken, and the energy value of the rations was inflated.

Bulgakov’s detention and arrest became known on the afternoon of July 26. He held the post of Deputy Minister of Defense from 2008 to 2022. Bulgakov is the first army general in modern Russian history to be investigated.