Vladivostok resident who fell out of window with SOS sign didn’t recognize her son

The woman who wrote SOS on the window of a multi-story building in Vladivostok and then fell out of the sixth floor window did not recognize her son before the incident. Details of the situation are provided by Telegram-Amur Mash channel.

According to him, the woman did not recognize her son, who tried to break into the apartment after a call from worried neighbors – they reported that they saw an SOS sign on the Russian woman’s window and a flashing flashlight. The Vladivostok resident looked through the peephole and did not recognize her relative, after which she climbed onto the ledge and fell.

All special services arrived at the scene. The woman was hospitalized and diagnosed with a fractured radius. The police are conducting an investigation after the incident.

The incident on Lugovaya Street in Vladivostok became known on September 16. Eyewitnesses reported to the police about a woman asking for help. According to preliminary data, she claimed that she had been held in an apartment for 15 days and then fell from the sixth floor.