Shot: Possible participant in video with prostitute in State Duma Parfenov turns out to be married

Communist deputy Denis Parfenov, a possible participant in a video with a prostitute in one of the offices in the State Duma, turned out to be married. Details appeared in Telegram-Shot channel.

The 36-year-old parliamentarian stole his future wife from his fellow party member about five years ago. The couple had two children. Parfenov’s wife worked part-time as an English tutor in the past, and then became her husband’s assistant in the State Duma.

Before this, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation stated that it was “pointless” to comment on the video of the deputy who invited a prostitute to the State Duma because it “lacks fact.”

State Duma deputy Alexander Yushchenko, head of the press service of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and its faction, noted that the incident has nothing to do with the party’s activities – these are just “guesses that allegedly come from political strategists.”

On September 20, a video of a sex worker and a man resembling Parfenov, filmed in the building of the lower house of parliament, went viral on social networks.