Former footballer Kanchelskis filed a police report after a fight

Former Russian national team and Manchester United footballer Andrei Kanchelskis has given details of the brawl in a Moscow bar after the final match of the 2024 European Championship. His words are quoted by “Sport Express”.

Kanchelskis said that there was a minor conflict unrelated to the football match. He stressed that he had filed a police report against his opponent. “And what will happen next, I don’t want to advertise it. A trial is possible, and I will wait for the decision,” the former athlete added.

The fight involving Kanchelskis became known earlier on July 15. The Manchester United legend had a row with another visitor to the establishment and was punched in the eye. After that, the former athlete had to call an ambulance, but he refused hospitalization.

The European Championship final took place on Sunday, July 14. The Spanish team defeated England with a score of 2:1.