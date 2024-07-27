Mash: Teenage prodigy who fled to Russia found in hotel near Vnukovo

15-year-old Israeli child prodigy Rotem Amit, who fled to Moscow, was found in a hotel near Vnukovo Airport. This reports Telegram channel Mash.

It is specified that the teenager was found with his feet trampled until they bled. Also, according to the publication, he had not eaten for three days. Now Rotem and his father are flying to Israel.

The boy’s disappearance was reported on Saturday morning, July 27. The boy’s relatives believe that he was lured by unknown persons. According to Rotem’s relatives, a certain man and an elderly woman answered their calls once.

It is noted that the teenager first flew to Tbilisi, and then from there boarded a plane to Moscow and disappeared. Later, the Israeli embassy in Russia reported that he had been found.