French foreign agent Laurent Vinatier stayed in a hotel in Moscow

French citizen Laurent Vinatier (recognized as a foreign agent in the Russian Federation), accused of illegally collecting information on Russia’s military activities, was staying at a hotel in Moscow, according to RIA News citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

It is noted that the Frenchman did not have a permanent place of residence. At the same time, according to the agency’s source, Vinatier’s wife has an apartment in the Russian capital.