RIA Novosti: Child from Perm Found in Suitcase Was Homeschooled

The boy from Perm, whose body was found in a suitcase at a garbage dump, was home-schooled, reports RIA News with reference to the source.

The incident was reported earlier on Friday, July 12. It was reported that the child’s body had multiple stab wounds and signs of strangulation. Footage appeared online showing a thin woman walking with a suitcase through the city at night. Law enforcement officers are searching for the suspect, and her identity is being established.