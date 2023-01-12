The police put on the wanted list the third member of the organized criminal group of auto-substituters on Bentley

Russian Evgeny Afanasiev, who was called the main auto-substitute for Bentley, acted as part of an organized crime group. New details about the criminal case on Thursday, January 12, reports Telegram– channel “112”.

According to the publication, Afanasyev’s group included his accomplice Yevgeny Samoshin, who was recently detained by the police. Another member of the gang, Sergei Skorokhodov, was put on the wanted list. Skorokhodov previously worked in the police, and later became an employee of a law firm, which also included the organizer of the business, Yevgeny Afanasyev. At meetings on compensation for damages at insurance companies, Skorokhodov and Afanasiev acted as lawyers for each other.

The detention of Yevgeny Afanasyev was reported on 30 December. The man used one scheme – while driving a Bentley, he crashed into trucks when the drivers made a congress from a roundabout. Afanasiev went into the “dead zone” of the truck and deliberately crashed into the car, after which he received insurance payments.

Since repairs to their vehicles were expensive, the car dealers took advantage of CMTPL’s failure to cover the costs and sued the truck owners and doubled their earnings. The court seized more than ten foreign cars of the group.