A pensioner who went missing after being abused by Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers moved from the DPR to Kursk

A 73-year-old pensioner who went missing after being abused by soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region turned out to be a refugee from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Details about the man appeared at Telegram-Shot channel.

On August 15, footage filmed by Ukrainian soldiers was circulated online, showing Ukrainian soldiers in Nazi helmets, imitating a German accent, mocking a pensioner, calling him, among other things, a “Russian pig.” In addition, one of the soldiers shouts at the Russian: “Hey, Russian Ivan! How are you, Russian Ivan? Go drink some vodka.”

As the publication found out, Aleksandr Grigoriev, who is being mocked in the video, moved with his family from Makeyevka to Gogolevka in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region in 2014. In the past, the man worked all his life in the Donetsk mines. In Russia, he lived with his daughter and her husband. The pensioner’s wife passed away in 2012.

According to the authors of the post, before the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Grigoriev worked in the garden and looked after chickens. Neighbors describe him as a “kind and good grandfather.” The villagers and the pensioner’s family hope to find him alive. Grigoriev is currently being searched for using aerial reconnaissance.

Earlier it became known that the version about the reprisal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers against the pensioner was not confirmed. State Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky promised a reward of five million rubles for the capture of the soldiers who abused the man.

On the morning of August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. First, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements. According to the latest official data as of August 12, 12 civilians were killed in the attacks, and another 121 people were injured.