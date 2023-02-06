A week ago there was interesting news regarding the films of DCand that is due to a statement revealed by the CEO of this division, James Gunn, reporting the reboot for this universe of tapes. Among all the revelations was The Brave and The Boldnext installment of Batman that will give rise to a new actor that will give life to the hero.

Through a new conversation he had James Gunn with the medium known as Colliderfollowers got the first details about the actor’s replacement from Batman of Ben Affleck. First of all, it establishes that the world is one of the heroes have always existed, so there would be some kind of origin for it.

Currently it has been taken as a reference to Superman to know who could be Batman, and this should be no older than 30 years, since the man of steel will be incarnated by someone 25 years old. So, if the Dark Knight is older by a couple of years, you should look for someone close to 27 or 28 years of age to take stock.

Something that also draws attention is that The Brave and the Bold will join the Batman Bruce Wayne with his biological son damien waynethe fifth Robin chronologically after Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake and Stephanie Brown. Added to this are the comments that the batman family They will be present.

For now, it is all the information that is had of the new role. So it is likely that at this time they are activating the castings.

Via: The Direct

Editor’s note: Little by little we can see how the new plan is taking shape, the only bad thing about it is that the first step towards evolution will take place until 2025. Let’s start with the Superman movie: Legacy.