Detained on suspicion of blowing up Prilepin’s car turned out to be a native of Ukraine

Zakhara Prilepin, who was detained on suspicion of blowing up the car of the Russian writer and member of the Just Russia party, turned out to be a native of Ukraine, previously convicted of robbery. This is reported TASS with reference to a law enforcement source.

“Preliminarily, the detainee is a native of Ukraine born in 1993. At home, he was tried under Part 2 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code (“Robbery committed by prior agreement by a group of persons”),” the agency’s interlocutor explained.

The explosion of the Audi Q7 car, in which Prilepin and his driver Alexander Shubin were, occurred on May 6 near the village of Pionerskoye, located about 30 kilometers from the town of Bor in the Nizhny Novgorod region. According to preliminary data, an explosive device was installed under the bottom of the car.