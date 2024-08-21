A video circulating on social media showed Mohamed Fouad inside the hospital while accusing the doctor of being lax in treating his brother who had a heart attack, while the doctor considered that the Egyptian artist and those with him were disrupting the workflow inside the hospital, which resulted in an argument between them.

In turn, Ain Shams University, which is responsible for the hospital, announced that it had taken legal action regarding the incident, after filing a report against artist Mohamed Fouad and referring him to the Public Prosecution, which is currently investigating him.

The university revealed, in a statement received by Sky News Arabia, the details of the incident, explaining that the hospital received Fouad’s brother on Tuesday morning in the emergency department, but while the doctor was performing his work and directly admitting the patient to the intensive care unit for the heart, the artist Mohamed Fouad arrived, accompanied by a number of people, and threatened the treating doctor, who is an assistant professor of heart diseases at the Specialized Hospital, and they insulted him with “obscene words.”

The statement pointed out that “security personnel and nurses present in the emergency room were attacked, and the entire incident was recorded by the emergency department’s surveillance cameras.”

The university stressed its “condemnation of any assault on medical staff while performing their work, its full respect for the law, and its complete confidence in the Egyptian judiciary and its decision regarding this incident.”

Trade union and legal action

In turn, the head of the Egyptian Doctors Syndicate, Dr. Osama Abdel-Hay, condemned the incident “strongly,” stressing that the assault on medical staff is “absolutely unacceptable.”

In statements to Sky News Arabia, Abdel-Hay said that the union is communicating with the assaulted doctor to provide him with full union and legal support, calling for the necessity of preserving hospitals and medical centers as a safe work environment for the medical team, enabling them to perform their work to the fullest extent.

He stressed that the artist Mohamed Fouad should have been a role model for everyone and understood the work of doctors and the necessary measures they take in such cases, and if there was a complaint about any matter, it should have been done according to its official course, especially since attacks on doctors is a phenomenon that will not be acceptable at all.

In this vein, the Assistant Secretary of the General Syndicate of Doctors, Khaled Amin, confirmed that the Syndicate will take all necessary measures to preserve the rights of the assaulted doctor.

He added to Sky News Arabia: “We will file a complaint with the Attorney General, and we stand in solidarity with the doctor and the hospital in obtaining their rights.”

Amin addressed a message to artist Mohamed Fouad, saying: “You are an ordinary citizen like any other citizen in Egypt. You deserve the best possible medical service, and you have no right under any circumstances to assault the medical and nursing staff at the hospital,” adding: “Even if there is negligence from your point of view, there are dozens of official and legal channels for complaints and reporting.”

The Assistant Secretary of the Doctors Syndicate continued: “But if you believe that you deserve special treatment because you are famous, then you deserve special accountability for the same reason.”

According to an Egyptian security source, Dr. Mustafa Ayman filed a report at the Waili Police Department in Cairo against artist Mohamed Fouad, accusing him of assaulting him inside his workplace at the hospital and disrupting the workflow.

In contrast, Egyptian media quoted the artist Mohamed Fouad’s business manager, Mohamed El-Atr, as saying that the doctor ignored the patient’s brother’s inquiries about his health condition, before demanding that hospital security remove him from the emergency department, before a verbal altercation broke out between them.

The details of the incident became the most interactive on social media, as it topped the list of most tweeted on the “X” platform, after the photos and video of the altercation were circulated.