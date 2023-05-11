Do you remember the year 2018? That was a strange year, right? It premiered Black Panther, Meghan and Harry got married, the biggest concern was teenagers doing the Tide Pod challenge. And do you remember Bird Box?

It’s been a while since the horror movie starring Sandra Bullock was relevant to anyone. The film premiered in Netflix on December 21, 2018, but after a viral release, it was soon forgotten. But on Tuesday Netflix announced that Bird Box: Barcelonaa spin-off in Spanish set in the same universe, will be released on July 14.

in the style of cloverfield and a place in silence, Netflix is trying to create a horror cinematic universe with a “localized anthology” strategy. Little else is known about Bird Box: Barcelonaapart from what was reported about its development and a one-minute preview that he shared Netflix.

It shares no obvious connections with Malorie, the novel that Josh Malerman, author of Bird Box, he wrote as a sequel to his original book that inspired the first film. The first tracks of Bird Box: Barcelona arose in March 2021, when it was reported about the development of a Spanish version of Bird Box directed by the Spanish directors Alex and David Pastor (The Occupant).

At that time it was said that “it could be the first of several spin-offs of Bird Box In different languages”. The new trailer vaguely suggests that Bird Box: Barcelona It will take place at the beginning of the apocalypse, in which entities that force people to commit suicide after looking at them make their presence known for the first time.

The film’s IMDB page confirms some of its actors, including Diego Calva (Babylon) and Georgina Campbell (barbarian). As streaming platforms like Netflix continue in a frantic race for more subscribers, and horror is always a reliable draw, it’s not surprising that Netflix is expanding on his once-viral hit horror hit. Its basic premise of a global incident is conducive to multiple storylines, even if it recycles the same emotions over and over again.

Via: reverse

Editor’s note: Demons! I did not remember Bird Box until I found out about this spin-off, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work. I thought it was Sandra Bullock’s comeback to stardom but, she hasn’t done much after this good 2018 movie.