Adam’s story represents great sadness in the Egyptian street. He was an Egyptian gymnast who decided to immigrate to Turkey to get a better opportunity in terms of sports.

His name is Abdel Rahman Magdy, and Turkey asked him to change his name to Adam Asil, when he obtained Turkish citizenship and moved there.

Abdel Rahman was born in Alexandria Governorate to Egyptian parents, and played for Egypt from 2010 until 2017, but he traveled to Turkey in 2017, and was naturalized to play for Turkey, and one of the conditions for obtaining citizenship was to change his name to a Turkish name, which is Adam Asil.

After that, Aseel’s achievements continued, as he became the world champion in 2022 and the European champion in 2023 in the gymnastics rings competitions.

Aseel promised a big challenge: “Now I am in the finals of the competition in the Olympics.. I will be on the podium with the Olympic medal on August 4th.”