Earlier this week, Bohemia Interactive dropped a save the date for “Future of Arma”, an upcoming livestream set to reveal what’s next for the tactical military shooter.

Earlier today, however, an alleged marketing and brand guide leaked online, revealing that a new multi-platform installment, Arma Reforger, is on the way to PC. It looks like it’s set to come to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, too, although the wording is a tad confusing, so it’s possible the PS4 and PS5 release will come “in the future”.



The leak intimates that the company is set to announce Arma 4 alongside Reforger, which has been called a “more focused” title that will “introduce Arma to a new console-oriented audience” with a “very strong multiplayer focus” that will “test new technology and design decisions to form the foundation for Arma 4.”

The game will be a “premium product with stable and appropriate pricing – so, not free-to-play – and while there are no plans for DLC or microtransactions, the documents says there “should be some basic in-game monetisation”. of that what you will.

Arma Reforger takes place in the Cold War of the 1980s and will be a military simulation game “as opposed to “simulator”, the document explains. You can read the full details right here.

As for Weapon 4?

“The Arma community is eagerly anticipating the announcement of Arma 4 and is aware that it will be made using Bohemia’s new Enfusion engine. This will be the first time that an Arma game is built entirely on new technology,” the leaked document states.

“Due to the challenges in switching to our new Enfusion technology, as well as internal/external goals for the product, Bohemia will not be able to deliver the full scope of Arma 4, will all its planned assets and mechanics, immediately on release. ”

If true, the document also reveals that “contrary to prior installations in the franchise, future Arma releases will be multi-platform titles”.