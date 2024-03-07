The terrorist killed by the FSB was wanted in Belarus because of insulting Lukashenko

The terrorist eliminated in Karelia turned out to be a 49-year-old citizen of Belarus, who was put on the federal wanted list in his home country in September 2022. Details became known Telegram– SHOT channel.

The man was charged under criminal article 368 (“Insulting the President of the Republic of Belarus”). Since March, he had been in Russia, where he wanted to carry out a terrorist attack on the administration building of the Olonetsky district in Karelia. He received this task from curators at Telegram.

On the evening of March 6, the man was tracked down in the forest near the village of Tuksa, where he was hiding an explosive device. They tried to detain him, but the attacker opened fire with a firearm and was eliminated by security forces. Thus, FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack.