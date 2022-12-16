RIA Novosti: no EU country has submitted proposals for the 10th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation

No member state of the European Union (EU) has yet submitted proposals for the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. This is reported RIA News with reference to a source in Brussels.

According to him, the EU has already exhausted most of its tools to influence Russia and is now approaching the limit of economic pressure.

The source of the agency allowed the emergence of the next packages of sanctions in the future, however, in his opinion, they will have the format of closing loopholes in the already adopted sanctions packages and ensuring that there are no bypasses. “Also, lists of individuals and legal entities may become part of future packages of sanctions against Russia,” he said.

Although some EU countries are experiencing sanctions fatigue, their number is very small, the source added. This explains the low likelihood of lifting some sanctions against Russia.

On Thursday, December 15, the EU agreed on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. The written procedure for agreeing on the next package of sanctions will be completed by noon on Friday, December 16.

The media reported that the European Union decided to expand the list of sanctioned goods banned from export to Russia. According to the draft of the ninth package of sanctions, Russia may be banned from supplying aircraft engines and their components, as well as laptops, hard drives, cameras and lenses. New sanctions should affect not only the aviation and space industries, but also the military-industrial complex and a number of other sectors of the Russian economy.