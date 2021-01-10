The new and anticipated video game of the Far Cry franchise was announced in one of the previous Ubisoft Forward, giving us its release date for February 18, 2021 through a magnificent trailer. But as the vast majority of you know, Far Cry 6 was delayed for the first months of this year 2021, since Ubisoft gave itself more time when developing this great game in order to focus on the well-being of the team. But now, after knowing the reasons why Ubisoft was inspired by Cuba as a city for this new title, new details about the story and villain of Far Cry 6, thanks to an alleged leak.

As expected, the protagonist of this new Far Cry 6 is the hated dictator Antón Castillo, who in the company of his army is bringing great and violent problems to the serene waters of the Caribbean, the virgin beaches and the rich tropical forests of Yara. His guerrilla campaign will span the entire island, from rural farmlands to the streets of Esperanza, the franchise’s first urban setting to date. But we will have to intervene to fight for the liberation of our homeland.

Far Cry 6 will arrive in Spain dubbed into Latin Spanish to enhance immersion

Far Cry 6 Villain and Story Details Leaked

Now, a supposed tester has provided us with new details about the story and the villain of Far Cry 6, putting them a bit in context about what will bring us at the beginning of this new adventure for Yara, but be careful since we could be before SPOILERS. Next we leave you with the first impressions of Far Cry 6 through a supposed tester that has been echoed via Reddit.

After the first mission, the president [Antón] He finds you and they tell Diego to shoot you to gain loyalty or something. Antón is the one who guides Diego in this, pressuring him to kill Dani. Diego hesitates and you can escape before Antón is the one who kills you. You are now in the open world. You can play the missions you want, much like Far Cry 5, but with different factions contributing to each new interaction with Anton. When working in each separate area, the missions are somewhat linear and all contribute to the main story.

We remind you that Far Cry 6 is now available for pre-order in the Microsoft Store now for Xbox One, in addition, this new title will take advantage of the Smart Delivery which will allow you to upgrade to the Xbox Series X | S version at no additional cost. We will keep you informed with new information.