Sister of Khamidov, a defendant in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack case, has been living in Russia for 3 years

The sister of one of the defendants in the case of the terrorist attack in the Moscow region concert hall “Crocus City Hall” Khusein Khamidov, Manizha, has been living and working in Russia for three years. This is written by RIA Novostireferring to her husband’s uncle.

According to the man, when she married, Hussein was rarely seen, but they know that he has been in Russia with his family for a long time. Manizha herself is registered in her husband’s house. It is also reported that they previously bought a house in a village near Dushanbe, but have been living and working in Russia for three years now.

“When she got married, she came to our house, we rarely saw her brother Hussein, we know that he has been in Russia for a long time with his parents,” the agency’s source noted.

On August 29, Moscow’s Basmanny Court extended the arrest of five previously unknown defendants in the criminal case on the terrorist attack at Crocus. In addition to Umedzhon Soliev, the defendants were Shakhromdzhon Gadoev, Zubaydullo Ismailov, Mustakim Soliev and Khusein Khamidov. (all are included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring)They will remain in custody until December 1.

Earlier it became known that Khusein Khamidov left Tajikistan for Russia with his parents 12 years ago, he has Russian citizenship.