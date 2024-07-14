CNN: Former firefighter killed in Trump assassination attempt protected his family

Cory Comperatore, who died at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Donald Trump, was trying to protect his family, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said. transmits CNN.

The 50-year-old former firefighter was trying to protect his loved ones, he said. “Corey died a hero. Corey rushed to his family’s aid to protect them last night at this rally,” Shapiro said.

He added that he had spoken with Comperatore’s wife and daughters after the incident.

Earlier it became known that during a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, one person was killed and two others were seriously injured.

The assassination attempt on the former US President took place on the evening of July 13 in Butler.