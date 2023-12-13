As you probably already know, 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of disney. In this way, multiple companies have taken advantage of this opportunity to offer the public some type of commemorative product that honors the legacy of this company. One of these is Cinemex, who have announced a special palomera, and here we tell you when it will be on sale and how much it will cost.

The special popcorn to commemorate Disney's 100 years will be on pre-sale for all Cinemex Special Guests between December 22 and 23, and this product will have a price of $589 pesos. Unfortunately, at the moment it is unknown when this product will be available to the rest of the general public.

Considering the resale problems these products have caused in the past, There is a risk that users without a Special Guest card will not have the opportunity to purchase this product officially.and the only alternative available are those who achieved large quantities of this pigeon to increase its price on the gray market.

And if that was not enough, fans are not very happy with this pigeon. On social media, the public has pointed out that not only is this product small, but it does not have a design that honors Disney's 100 years. This is what has been said about it:

“You can buy that castle as a trinket, I thought they were going to come out with something better.” “Oh no… I was expecting something much better.” “I was expecting something better, it looks like a mold for sand castles from those cheap ones they sell you on the beaches.” “It's pretty, but considering that it represents the Disney castle they could have added more detail.” “It looks very ugly with the purple domes. Who told you they are purple? “It looks like Halloween.”

Considering that a few days after the pre-sale it will be released in Mexico The Boy and the Heronthe new Studio Ghibli film, The public will have the opportunity to buy their Disney popcorn, if there are still any left, of course. We remind you that this product will be on sale for Special Guest users starting next December 22, at a price of $589 pesos. On related topics, this is the palomera of Wonka. Similarly, Back to the Future He also had his pigeon house.

Cinemex better have some way to avoid the resellers. If this is not the case, then the company will face serious problems, since this would not be the first time something like this happens. We just have to wait and see what happens with this long-awaited product.

