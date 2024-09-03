Head of Buryatia Tsydenov: Mi-8 crew and passengers survived hard landing

The Mi-8 helicopter, which disappeared from radar on the border of the Angara region and Buryatia, made a hard landing 85 kilometers from Irkutsk. Details of the air incident were given by the head of Buryatia Alexey Tsydenov in Telegram-channel.

“There are doctors and a crew on board, the crew got in touch, everyone is alive, two have minor injuries, the rest were not hurt,” he said.