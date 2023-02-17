Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Polyansky expressed hope for the speech of journalist Hersh in the UN Security Council

Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of Russia to the UN, told how Moscow would like to see the meeting of the Security Council on sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. About this he spoke out in an interview with the American radio station WBAI.

Polyansky revealed details about the UN Security Council meeting on Nord Stream and expressed hope for the speech of journalist Seymour Hersh, who published an investigation into the bombings.

“We still hope that Mr. Hersh will find time and come to address the Council, but we are considering some other options,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, Polyansky announced his intention to achieve a UN investigation into Nord Stream. The initiative could be voted on next week, he said.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article in which he stated that the United States was involved in sabotage at Nord Stream. In his opinion, the operation was carried out by the US Navy, using submarines to plant bombs.