Member of the Human Rights Council Merkacheva stated that journalist Svanidze had been seriously ill in recent months

Human Rights Council (HRC) member Eva Merkacheva has revealed details about the last months of the life of journalist and TV presenter Nikolai Svanidze. Her commentary is reported by “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

The HRC member stated that Svanidze had been seriously ill in recent months. According to Merkacheva, she periodically corresponded with the journalist.

“He usually showed that he was following life, that he was alive – in every sense. This was extremely important. (…) In April, I congratulated him on his birthday,” she said. The HRC member added that the last time Svanidze answered a question about his health, he said, “He’s been better, but he’s alive.”

It was reported earlier on September 12 that Svanidze had passed away. He died at the age of 70 in his apartment in Moscow. According to preliminary data, the journalist’s cause of death was pneumonia.

In February 2023, Svanidze was hospitalized with pneumonia and pulmonary edema. His condition was described as serious, and the TV presenter was connected to a ventilator. Later, the journalist felt better and was transported to Israel for treatment.