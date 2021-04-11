The British media became aware of the last days of the life of the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip. The content of the publications leads RIA News…

In the last days of his life, the prince read a lot, called his loved ones and insisted that he would handle everything himself; in the last minutes he was not alone – Elizabeth II was there.

On the night of Friday, April 9th, his condition began to deteriorate. “He spent most of the four weeks in the hospital trying to get home,” a source told the Telegraph.

Doctors operated on his heart to try to give him a little more time, perhaps with a view to his upcoming 100th birthday. “But that wasn’t what worried him. He just wanted to go back to his bed. He never wanted to die in the hospital, ”the newspaper writes.

According to sources in the Evening Standard newspaper, Philip tried to remain as independent as possible, despite his deteriorating health, and continued to dress independently. Also, in the last days of his life, the prince’s appetite worsened, but when his strength allowed, he spent meals in the company of his wife.

On April 9, Prince Philip died at the age of 99, two months before his centenary. The prince’s funeral can take place without mass events due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to The Guardian, the processions in London and Windsor will be canceled, and the funeral events will be limited to the territory of Windsor Castle.

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip Mountbatten was born in 1921 and has been married to Elizabeth II since 1947. Philip is the father of Prince Charles and the grandfather of Princes Harry and William.