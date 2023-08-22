The head of the firm that organizes the tour of the diggers “Sputnik” Kim has been repeatedly judged

The general director of the Sputnik company, Alexander Kim, was repeatedly judged. This is reported REN TV.

According to the publication, 55 claims were made against the company that offered tickets for a tour with diggers around Moscow, of which they managed to settle 10 out of court. In total, cases were completed for 790 thousand rubles. Most often, the company violated copyright on its website – advertised excursions using other people’s images without buying the rights to them.

On August 22, the police detained Kim in St. Petersburg. He became a defendant in a criminal case, which was initiated after a tour of the underground collectors. The investigation is underway under the article on the provision of services that do not meet security requirements.