The historian Valery Burt spoke about the fate of the most famous Moscow passages in the Moslenta article. According to him, many of them were demolished.

For example, on the site where the Lubyansky passage used to be located, now there is a “Children’s World”. It was demolished exactly 70 years ago. Another large passage, which occupied the quarter between Petrovka and Neglinnaya streets, was destroyed by a German bomb in 1941. And the adjacent Golofteevsky passage, where prayer services were even served once a year, was demolished in the 70s of the last century. In its place, one of the buildings of the Central Department Store was built.

But the famous Petrovsky passage, which opened in 1906, stands in the capital to this day. It was opened by businesswoman Vera Firsanova, after whom it was once named. But after October 1917, Firsanov was robbed and evicted from her own mansion on 1st Meshchanskaya. The passage from Firsanovsky was renamed Petrovsky, and all the shops were evicted, since there was simply nothing to trade in those years.

During the Great Patriotic War, Muscovites who had lost their homes began to settle here. Later, trade began to return here, but the former abundance in the post-war years was no longer here. In our days, the historian noted, trade in the passage is going well.

