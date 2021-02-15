A tragedy occurred in the family of father and daughter who fell out of the window of a high-rise building in the south-west of Moscow. Details have become known to REN TV.

As journalists found out, the deceased 29-year-old Muscovite lost his 38-year-old wife the day before his death. The spouses were involved in an accident on the Kiev highway, as a result of which the woman received serious injuries and died, her husband was driving a car. He was taken to the hospital with a concussion, but soon the doctors let him go home.

The next day, the father came to the man’s house, but he did not find either his son or his granddaughter in the house.

Earlier on the night of February 15, the bodies of a father and a five-year-old daughter were found on the canopy of a skyscraper entrance on Vernadsky Avenue in Moscow, who had fallen out of a 17th-floor window with fatal injuries. The circumstances and reasons for what happened are being investigated.