CNN: explosion in Odessa occurred 500 meters from Zelensky's motorcade

The missile strike in Odessa occurred a few hundred meters from the motorcade of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. New details about what happened on March 6 reported CNN cited a source familiar with the situation.

As it became known, the explosion occurred 500 meters from the convoy in which the politicians were traveling. According to the source, the motorcade felt the effects of the impact nearby and saw a “mushroom cloud” of smoke.

An air raid alert was announced in Odessa last Wednesday around noon. Almost immediately after this, an explosion occurred in the city’s port.

The media confirmed that on this day the President of Ukraine planned to hold a meeting with the Greek Prime Minister in Odessa. Later, the Prototema publication stated that the explosion occurred 150 meters from the delegation, which, in addition to Mitsotakis, also included eight people and security.

The explosions in Odessa were also commented on by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The department said that the attack was carried out by Russian troops on a hangar in which Ukrainian unmanned boats were being prepared for combat operations.