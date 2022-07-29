A family with three children who died in an accident near Krasnodar was driving home from a vacation in the Crimea

A family from St. Petersburg, who died in a fatal accident near Krasnodar, was returning home from a vacation in the Crimea. New details about the accident their relatives told “KP-Petersburg”.

A 59-year-old man was driving a Ford car that collided head-on with a truck. In addition to him, his 54-year-old wife was in the car, as well as grandchildren 13, 11 and 7 years old. According to the aunt of the dead children, their parents were driving in another car. They were supposed to get home on August 1st.

Commenting on the information that the Ford driver lost control, the relatives noted his responsible attitude to driving, especially when driving with grandchildren. However, the children’s aunt emphasized that the man had not driven for two years, and he bought the car shortly before the trip.

On July 29, a Ford Focus collided with a truck on the Rogovskaya-Primorsko-Akhtarsk highway in the Timashevsky district of the Krasnodar Territory. Previously, the accident was provoked by the driver of a passenger car, having driven into the oncoming lane.

The moment of the fatal accident was caught on the DVR camera. The footage shows how the Ford car suddenly changes its trajectory and enters the oncoming lane, where it collides with a truck.