Deputy Mayor of Moscow Bochkarev: finishing of the Tyutchevskaya metro station is 40% complete

Finishing work at the new Tyutchevskaya metro station, which will become part of the Troitskaya Line, is 40 percent completed. Details about the construction were revealed by the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for urban planning policy and construction, Andrei Bochkarev, writes RIA News.

According to the deputy head of the capital, 600 of the 1,500 square meters of track walls have already been lined. For finishing, aluminum honeycomb panels in dark and light shades are used; lines from the poems of the poet Fyodor Tyutchev will be applied to them.

In addition to finishing, workers are engaged in the installation of engineering systems and equipment. Four escalators with a lifting height of 8.3 meters are already ready; along them you can go down from the ticket office of the station to the platform itself.

The capital authorities plan to launch traffic on the Troitskaya Line in two stages – the first section, 11 stations long, will open in 2024. It will connect the ZIL station with the Kommunarka station – there will be a transition to the Sokolnicheskaya line. Then, until the end of the 2020s, the line is going to be extended towards the city of Troitsk.