Belgorod governor Gladkov: a woman injured in the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine underwent surgery

A resident who was injured during the shelling of the Belgorod region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) underwent surgery. This was announced on Monday, March 13, by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

He recalled that when the injured Russian woman was admitted to the hospital, she was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

“At the moment, the operation has been performed and the patient is in the intensive care unit. Doctors are doing everything possible to save her life,” the head of the region said.