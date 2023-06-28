“Fontanka” announced the remaining assets in St. Petersburg of the head of PMC “Wagner” Prigozhin

The largest source of income for the head of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin are numerous contracts for the supply of provisions to the army. About it reported publication “Fontanka”, revealing details about the business empire of the head of the PMC in St. Petersburg.

It is noted that the average cost of one “day” (the amount of food required according to the established norms for the nutrition of one soldier per day – approx. “Lenta.ru”) is 258 rubles. Thus, based on the number of military personnel and 16 years of cooperation, the total revenue of all catering enterprises could reach 1.5 trillion rubles, the newspaper writes. Also, Prigozhin, according to media reports, has assets in the hotel business and in the media.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin reported, over the year the owner of the catering company earned 80 billion rubles from the state through Voentorg. In addition, the head of state noted that the Wagner PMC was fully supported by the state – in just a year, the authorities paid the PMC more than 86 billion rubles.

Earlier, during searches in the alleged office of the founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin, the security forces found gold bars, white powder and pistols. Also, a Gazelle with four billion rubles was found near the building.