Club América is waiting to be able to add one more reinforcement for the current Apertura 2022 tournament, the azulcrema board would be waiting for the response from Los Angeles F.C. for the offer they sent for the Uruguayan youth attacker brian rodriguez.
The Uruguayan winger would have already agreed to play in Mexican soccer dressed in blue-cream as well as join this same contest, however, the Major League Soccer team would still be analyzing his transfer.
According to information from the sports influencer kerythe Coapa team would have made an offer for 80% of the player’s card in exchange for 6 million dollars and that way he could become the fourth signing of the summer.
In the first instance, the offer would seem very attractive, however, for the Los Angeles team it could be insufficient because they are priced at 8 million dollars to his footballer.
In this way, in case the club does not intend to sell a certain percentage, the offer of the people from the capital could be well below the expectations of the Americans, so they will have to wait for the answer in the next few hours.
The Eagles are looking for a new signing Not Formed in Mexico to close with the squad of Ferdinand Ortizafter the recent departure of the Spanish central Jorge Mere that was transferred to Mazatlán FC, after not having given the width in the team.
In case of having a negative answer, the Aztec team would close its ranks for this campaign so as not to make a ‘desperate’ purchase, since, in addition, the transfer market will end at the beginning of September.
