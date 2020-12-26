MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Professional Examination Board, Bhopal (PEB) has issued a detailed notification of recruitment for about 4000 posts of constable in Madhya Pradesh Police. According to the new notification, online applications will start from 31 December 2020. The last date for online application has been set 14-01-2021. Candidates wishing to apply for the posts of Constable in MP Police can apply online by visiting mponlne.gov.in or peb.mp.gov.in. A detailed notification for this recruitment has also been released on the official website of the Professional Examination Board. You can also view / download this notification in PDF format at the link given below.

Important dates for MP Police Constable Recruitment-

Starting date for online application – 31-12-2020

Last date for online application – 14-01-2021

Starting date for modification in online application – 31-12-2021

Last date for online application modification – 19-01-2021

Date of commencement of written examination – 06 March 2021

See here M Police Constable Recruitment Notification- MP PEB Constable recruitment 2020

Application fee –

For unreserved category – Rs 600 to Rs 800

Rs 300 to Rs 400 for reserved category (SC, ST, OBC etc.)

Written examination will start from 6 March 2021

According to the detailed notification of MP PEB, the written examination for the posts of 4000 constables will be conducted in two shifts from 06 March 2021.

The first shift examination will start at 9 am. For this, the reporting time in the examination center will be from 7 am to 8 am. The reading of the examination instructions will be from 8:50 am to 9 pm (10 minutes). The examination will be of two hours.

The second shift exam will start from 3 pm onwards, reporting time will be given from 1 pm to 2 pm and time to read instructions from 2:50 to 3 pm. 3 pages of paper will start and copy will be taken away at 5 o’clock.

Candidates raging on the delay in release of recruitment rulebook:

Earlier, there was anger among the youths waiting for the start of the application process of MP Police Constable Recruitment on social media for the delay in issuing the notification of M Police Recruitment. The youngsters preparing for the exam on both Twitter and Facebook were asking why the application process has not started yet. CM has been tweeting Shivraj Singh Chauhan, MPPEB and Home Department with hash tag hash tag #Mppolicenotification.

Age Range

Minimum – 18 years and maximum – 33 years.

5 years relaxation in the maximum age limit will be given to women belonging to unreserved category, OBC, SC, ST category.

The age limit will be calculated from 1 August 2020.

The selection

Probably the candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).