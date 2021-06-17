As part of Xbox Games Showcase Extended, Bandai Namco came out to reveal a little more details about the gameplay of Scarlet Nexus, game that will arrive to consoles and PC the following week.

In this extensive look, we had Kouta Ochiai talking about the visual style of Scarlet Nexus, as well as the design of levels and characters. As you can see, many of the locations within the game are inspired by real places in Japan, although of course, modified to fit the vision of the title.

Scarlet nexus debuts next June 25 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Fountain: Bandai namco