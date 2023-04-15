The Ministry of Defense reported that the detachments of PMC “Wagner” took control of two quarters in Artemovsk

Assault detachments of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” took control of two quarters on the northern and southern outskirts of Artemovsk, said on Saturday, April 15, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

The military department said that fierce battles continued in the city area, and PMC detachments “successfully moved forward.” They are supported by units of the airborne troops, holding down the Ukrainian forces on the flanks.

Also on April 15, the Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian military over the past day had destroyed more than 315 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and mercenaries fighting on their side in the Donetsk direction.