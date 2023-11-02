Ex-Wagner fighters created the Kamerton unit as part of the Akhmat special forces

Former fighters of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” created a new combat unit called “Tuning Fork”. Its commander stated that the detachment operates as part of the Chechen special forces “Akhmat” and is already undergoing combat coordination to participate in the special operation.

The name “Tuning Fork” was chosen by the fighters themselves

Call the squad “Tuning Fork” decided the fighters of the new unit themselves, said military correspondent Alexander Kots. The word tuning fork – an instrument for tuning sound – in the name of the detachment refers to the subculture of the Wagnerians, who were nicknamed “musicians”.

After combat coordination, the detachment will take part in a special operation, asserts Kots. At the same time, technically, the Kamerton fighters are already are in the special operation zone – this is where the training ground is located where military personnel train.

Military expert, captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin, in turn, expressed an opinion, that the detachment will be needed “in the most important areas where the experience of attack aircraft is needed.” He named Avdeevka and Marinka as such destinations.

“Kamerton” received freedom of action from “Akhmat”

As part of the unit turned out to be at least 170 former private military company fighters. As the commander of the special forces “Akhmat”, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces Apti Alaudinov said, the first of the former Wagnerites to join the detachment was the former commander of “Wagner” with the call sign Press, he also became the commander of “Tuning Fork”. According to Alaudinov, he was given freedom of action.

“He came to me [Пресс]I told him: recruit those fighters who are on your team, and lead them as you think is right,” Alaudinov announced in front of the formation.

War correspondents notedthat the Kamerton fighters were not prohibited from using Wagnerian symbols – along with the Akhmat chevrons, they also wear black stripes with a skull in the crosshairs – the logo of the former PMC.

We have absolutely, fully retained our originality, we live in the same way – both in everyday life and in work. We work the way we are trained Presscommander of the “Kamerton” detachment

Among the Kamerton fighters there are military personnel with a criminal record

Some of the fighters who joined Kamerton are former prisoners recruited by Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“Mom is pleased – I left home as a criminal, and now I’m defending the country. (…) I don’t want to go back to prison after all this,” told Kamerton fighter with the call sign Batal.

At the same time, according to the commander of the tactical group with the call sign Beck, the composition of the Kamerton is mixed. “At the moment, it turns out that half of the unit is from newcomers, volunteers, the other half are those guys who already have combat experience. This is the best option,” he said.

Ex-PMC fighters refused to join the Armed Forces

After an attempted armed rebellion by part of the PMC fighters, the unit’s participation in the special operation was called into question. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he held a meeting with the Wagner commanders, at which he offered them new employment options, but Yevgeny Prigozhin rejected the offer.

“No, the guys don’t agree with this decision,” Putin quoted Prigozhin.

The commander of the “Tuning Fork” Press notes that it was also not easy for him and his fighters to make the decision to transfer to regular units of the Armed Forces.

“We were very worried at the first stage about how we would be able to integrate into the Armed Forces. But we came in, looked around, and realized that we could work,” he said.

Earlier it was reported about the creation of a unit of former Wagnerites as part of the Russian Guard

Simultaneously with reports of the creation of “Tuning Fork,” it became known that another unit of former Wagnerites appeared as part of the Russian Guard. It was allegedly headed by the 25-year-old son of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Pavel. The size of the detachment and the status of Pavel Prigozhin were not reported.

However, State Duma deputy and former adviser to the head of the Russian Guard Alexander Khinshtein stated, that there is “no and cannot be any talk” of PMCs joining the department. “Former fighters will be able to enter into contracts as volunteers, only on an individual basis. The structural absorption of PMCs by the Russian Guard is impossible by definition,” he said.

A day after reports of the resumption of recruitment to the updated “Wagner” Pavel Prigozhin appeared information about his suspension.