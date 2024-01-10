Thursday, January 11, 2024
January 10, 2024
Detached houses | Does your home have a special garage? Answer HS's survey

For most, a garage is just a place to store a car, but for some it can be much more. Tell us what your stable is like in the survey.

Can be found a garage from your home that is somehow special or dear to you? HS is looking for garages especially in the capital region.

Perhaps your garage has been renovated into a lounge where you can enjoy yourself for longer periods of time. Maybe it works as a hobby space, a bar, a treasure chest or a so-called man cave.

Or maybe your garage doesn't even have a car at all, but is completely devoted to some other hobby.

You can tell us about an exceptional or otherwise great garage in your opinion in the survey below.

