Shmygal announced the destruction of almost all thermal power plants serving Kharkiv

Russian army fighters destroyed almost all thermal power plants (TPP) that supplied energy to Kharkiv. This was stated by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a briefing.

The Russians practically destroyed all of our thermal power plants that were around Kharkov. Denis ShmyhalPrime Minister of Ukraine

According to the politician, the country’s authorities have currently organized the delivery of small mobile boiler houses to the city, the capacity of which does not exceed one megawatt.

On September 9, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a series of powerful strikes on energy facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions. The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy confirmed that after the attack, substations were damaged and de-energized in some regions.

Photo: ZagAlex / Shutterstock / Fotodom

In Ukraine, the coming winter has been called the most difficult in history

National Energy Company (NEC) Ukrenergo intends to revise its plans for the coming winter due to the Russian army’s strikes on energy facilities, said NEC Supervisory Board member Yuriy Boyko.

“It is quite obvious that based on the results of the attack, it will be necessary to analyze the state of the energy system, the changes that will certainly be negative, and, accordingly, adjust plans to prepare for winter,” the specialist emphasized.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko called the coming winter the most difficult in the history of Ukraine. According to him, by now the country has lost half of its generating capacity, and electricity imports will not be enough to survive the cold season. Rolling blackouts may continue for another two to three years, so a full restoration of Ukraine’s energy system is possible only in 2027-2028.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

The Kremlin recalled the absence of agreements with Kiev on ending strikes on energy facilities

There were no agreements between Moscow and Kiev to stop attacks on energy infrastructure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified. He stressed that given the events in the Kursk region, it is difficult to imagine that the Russian and Ukrainian sides would be able to agree on anything. In addition, Peskov added that achieving the goals of the special military operation (SVO) remains the top priority for Russia.

It is difficult to imagine the possibility of reaching any agreements now given the situation in the Kursk region. Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu also recalled that before the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Kursk region, the Russian authorities were ready to agree to Ankara’s proposal and stop attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.

According to him, Kyiv itself rejected this initiative, trying to force Moscow to negotiate on its terms. “It was a big surprise for us when after some time they (the Ukrainian authorities — note from “Lenta.ru”) said: “No, no, no, we will not go to this agreement,” he emphasized.