Su-34 fighter-bombers during the exercises held in the Kurgan region, worked out the use of unguided air-to-surface missiles S-13. Corresponding video of the Russian Ministry of Defense showed on YouTube.

The caption under the video states that “the crews of the Su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft opened the area of ​​the field airfield and transmitted the coordinates to the control point,” after which “to destroy the airfield infrastructure and airplanes of the imaginary enemy, the fighter-bombers launched unguided C-13 aircraft missiles. “.

In May, Izvestia, referring to sources in the Ministry of Defense, reported that in 2022 the tests of the small hypersonic missile Ostrota, which should be received by the Russian supersonic fighter-bomber Su-34 and the missile-carrier bomber with a variable sweep wing Tu-22M3, will begin in 2022.