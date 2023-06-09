On June 6, an explosion collapsed parts of the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River, which currently represents one of the fronts in Ukraine between the territories under the control of Kiev and Moscow

Ukraine blamed the episode on Russia, which allegedly blew it up to avoid a counter-offensive in the area, while Moscow pointed the finger at “Ukrainian saboteurs”

The dam formed a large reservoir which, among other things, powered the dam’s hydroelectric plant, supplied water to the Crimean supply channel, and helped cool the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. According to IAEA technicians, the plant is not exposed to an immediate risk but the situation could worsen in the medium term.

Last June 6, around two in the morning, an explosion led to the breaking of the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dniepr river, located precisely in that part of the Kherson oblast where the river acts as a front line between the territories under the control of Ukraine and Russia. The dam also served as a bridge (and thus a potential river crossing for both armies) and as a hydroelectric power station. It had passed under Russian control in the very early stages of the invasion and since last November, after the Ukrainian counteroffensive with which Kiev regained control of the entire area west of the Dnieper in Kherson oblast, ended up remaining in the middle of the line of the front.

The dynamics that led to the breakage of the dam are not yet clear. Ukraine immediately pointed the finger at Russia, to the point that Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba accused the international media that presented the two countries as both possible culprits for the explosion. According to Kiev, the dam was allegedly blown up by Moscow with the aim of slowing down the Ukrainian counter-offensive that has been planned for some time and of which we are currently witnessing what could be its first stages.

Russia, for its part, has instead spoken of sabotage carried out by the Ukrainians, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was too early to say definitively that Moscow was responsible for the blast, and that intelligence agencies were investigating the incident. Instead, Turkey has proposed the creation of a commission that includes the United Nations and experts representing the two warring parties as well as representatives of other countries, as proposed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself in a phone call with Zelensky.

However, the break of the dam has a number of consequences of a humanitarian, environmental and military nature. The dam formed a large reservoir which served, among other things, as a basin for the Crimean canal, the peninsula’s main water supply, and to cool the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which overlooks the basin, as well as feed the hydroelectric plant.

The dam rupture caused the death of at least eight people and caused extensive flooding along both banks of the river, where tens of thousands of people live in areas at high risk of flooding: Kiev said it has begun evacuating 17,000 people, while there would be 22 thousand people living in areas at risk in the territory under Russian control. Also for this reason it is believed that the victims could be many more.

Images of the flooded Kherson city and other flood-affected areas were circulated by media around the world.

In addition to this, there have been consequences for the environment and local agriculture, with farmers forced to move their livestock from flooded areas and protected natural areas, already severely tested by the war, made even more at risk. Even for fish, quickly transported by currents from their natural habitats in alluvial soils or forcibly moving freshwater fish into salt water and vice versa, numerous risks and consequent damages are estimated not only for the survival of the animals but also for the industry fish.

In addition to this, the flood also flooded the minefields installed along the front line, with the risk, however, of carrying away the mines with the current, with the consequent humanitarian and environmental risk. According to the former Ukrainian Ecology Minister Ostap Semerak the damage caused by the flood could also affect other countries bordering the Black Sea and last for years.

Another issue also concerns the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar which overlooks the large reservoir upstream of the dam. With the plant already threatened by military activity in the area and the reactors currently shut down, a water level of at least approximately 12.7 meters is required in the nearby basin. After the dam broke, the water level dropped by a few meters, currently stopping just above the required threshold. In any case, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced that there are no immediate risks for the plant.

Then there is the question of water supply, not only for areas close to the flood, where access to drinking water has been drastically reduced, but also for Crimea. In fact, the peninsula owes 85 percent of its water supply from the northern channel of Crimea which starts right from the basin immediately north of the dam. With the destruction of the infrastructure, the regularity of supply is at risk.

From a military point of view, the Dnieper River represented a natural obstacle between the territories under the control of Ukraine (in the west) and Russia (in the east). Although in the early stages of the conflict the troops of Moscow had crossed it without major problems passing right from the bridge of the Kakhovka dam, the situation had crystallized since last November when the Ukrainians had settled along the river following the counter-offensive of Kherson.

Although fortifications and minefields had been created on both sides that hindered potential offensives, between the end of 2022 and the beginning of this year there were small Ukrainian incursions across the Dnieper, perhaps more with exploratory intent to study possible operations future than with immediate war objectives, focused around the large marshy islands located at the height of Kherson and on the Kinburn peninsula, at the mouth of the river. With the breaking of the banks by the river, these operations (which in any case had not brought consistent results) will become much more complex. In general, however, at present the Dnieper front did not seem a possible battleground either for the long-awaited Ukrainian counter-offensive or for possible Russian operations precisely because of these characteristics. For example, the former director of the CIA, David Petraeus, has declared that he does not think that the breaking of the dam will have any consequences in the Ukrainian counter-offensive operations.

However, as this front becomes practically impracticable for both sides, it is to be expected that both Ukraine and Russia will move some men to other sectors where the next operations could take place.

In the course of the conflict, other dams have been blown up, such as the one on the Oskil River, destroyed by the Russians during operations in Donbass last July, or the Kryvy Ryi dam, hit by a Russian missile in September. The resulting floods had all been of a smaller scale than that caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, located on a particularly long river with a significant water flow such as the Dnieper. The Kakhovka dam and its stability had already been at the center of the debate precisely because of its important strategic value: at the end of 2022 the dam she had been hit by a Ukrainian HIMARS and the Russians had damaged the facility as they withdrew from Kherson.

Kakhovka Dam was built in the 1950s and completed in 1956 to generate hydroelectric power and create a large reservoir that could function for water supply and agriculture.