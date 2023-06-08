Home page politics

Floods after the Kakhovka dam was blown up: People in Kherson struggle through the flood waters (picture from June 7, 2023). © IMAGO/ ZUMA Wire/Daniel Carde

The catastrophic rupture of the Kachowka Dam increases the risk of landmines, pollutes the country with toxic sludge and creates a shortage of drinking water.

Cherson – How exactly it was on Tuesday morning Destruction of the Kachowka Dam came has not yet been conclusively clarified. What is certain, however, is that the consequences will be devastating for Ukraine. The disaster left many dead, injured and displaced. In addition, the water masses transport highly toxic mud, make landmines even more dangerous and ensure a shortage of drinking water. If Moscow deliberately caused an explosion, the Kremlin could have dramatically underestimated the consequences for Russia.

Highly toxic sludge enters settlements and nature reserves: “environmental bomb of mass destruction”

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the destruction of the dam. Experts calculate that Russia had more to gain than Ukraine. However, there is no evidence of a Russian explosion. According to media reports, initial US intelligence findings indicate that Moscow was either presumptively or negligently behind the destruction. Although it is still unclear how the disaster came about, UN Secretary-General António Guterres commented on the incident on Tuesday, “But one thing is clear: this is another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine‘ said the UN chief. After the dam broke on Tuesday morning, the water masses flooded nature reserves, agricultural land and towns.

Not only did the sheer force of the water cause death and destruction, the floods also carried toxic sludge with them. “Most of the insecticides and heavy metals from the industry further upstream sink to the bottom of the reservoir behind the dam,” the head of the Ukrainian NGO Green Leaf, Vladislav Balynsky, told the US magazine Newsweek. The mud is therefore highly toxic. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the dam disaster as a “bomb of mass destruction in the environment”. According to information from the Ukrainian leadership, which cannot be independently verified, at least 150 tons of machine oil got into the Dnipro River.

After the Kachowka Dam ruptured: Landmines can no longer be located

The rupture of the Kachowka dam would be a disaster even in peacetime Ukraine war However, the consequences are even more far-reaching. Because mined areas were also flooded, which means that landmines can no longer be precisely located. “We knew where the dangers were,” said Erik Tollefsen, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)’s Weapons Contamination Unit on Wednesday. “Now we don’t know anymore. All we know is that they are somewhere downstream.” This is very worrying for both the affected population and “for all those who come to help”. The mines could become a decades-long problem for the civilian population of southern Ukraine, Tollefsen continued.

Consequences for Russia: How the dam rupture endangers Russian positions and water supplies

As a result of the dam breach, hundreds of thousands of people are in a larger catchment area without normal access to drinking water, according to authorities. The southern locations as well as those of Russia illegally annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea obtained water from the Kachowka reservoir. Now these regions could face a water shortage. Crimea’s Prime Minister, Sergey Aksyonov, appointed by the Kremlin, announced on Telegram on Wednesday that Crimea’s water reservoirs were 80 percent full and there was enough drinking water for the region. Looking at the northern Crimean Canal, which supplies water to the peninsula, Aksyonov admitted that “there is a risk that the water level in the canal will become too shallow.”

The floods also disproportionately affected military preparations on the Russian-held side of the Dnipro, George Barros said Newsweek. “The left bank is lower, the gradient is less, so the water flows mainly towards the Russian positions on that side of the river.” The Russian front lines with trenches and shelters have been completely swallowed up by the water. Armed forces and military equipment have been moved back between five and 15 kilometers, putting Russian troops outside artillery range of some previous targets, one said ISW report from Wednesday.

Russia may not have given sufficient thought to the consequences of the dam collapse

The southern front line of the war runs along the Dnipro River. Pro-Russian military bloggers had suspected a river crossing by Ukrainian troops to the east bank of the Dnipro in the past, the ISW reported on Wednesday. Slowing down the Ukrainian counter-offensive is therefore considered a possible motive for Russia to destroy the dam. Reports that the blast was caused by Russia are being reviewed, US National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby confirmed on Tuesday. Russian forces failed to consider the consequences before destroying the dam and were too worried about a Ukrainian counter-offensive, suspected Nataliya Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s Task Force South. (Bettina Menzel)